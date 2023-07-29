"I am listening to Naruto" - 29-year-old WWE star opens up about love for anime

WWE Superstars have shown their love for popular culture over the years through different means. Fans have seen stars use popular music for their entrance themes, whip out special attire for big matches, and even do cosplay.

Similarly, a 29-year-old current WWE star recently opened up about his love for anime. NXT star Ilja Dragunov spoke about anime having nice soundtracks in his interview with Andrew Spoors of Wrestlesphere.

Ilja is a former NXT UK Champion who made a name for himself by pinning Gunther in a singles match. He has since worked hard to remain a top star in NXT, and many fans have high hopes for the Russian.

In his interview with Wrestlesphere, Dragunov stated that he doesn’t restrict his music choices and likes whatever is good.

"I listen to all kinds of music," Dragunov said.

The Czar said that he likes anime very much and that they have great soundtracks that are very intense. He added that he is currently listening to Naruto.

"If I feel something when I hear a song – that’s what music is supposed to be, you gotta make people feel something, so I have a lot of different sources, but something more interesting is that I like animes very much. Those animes have really nice soundtracks that are very intense. At the moment, I am listening to Naruto." [H/T Soundsphere]

Many have speculated that Ilja Dragunov could move to the main roster to join Imperium. Others believe that the WWE star could dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship or go after Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

Ilja Dragunov doesn't think he's the right fit for top WWE faction

As mentioned before, fans want to see Ilja Dragunov arrive on the main roster and join Imperium. However, the 29-year-old WWE star thinks that the idea won’t work well.

In an interview with Cultaholic, Ilja mentioned that he is very different from the members of Imperium. The two sides have battled in the past, and the former NXT UK Champion had made it clear that they wouldn’t work well together.

"I mean, who would actually want that? There is no more people with more differences than me towards Imperium. Imperium is stoic and cold. Brilliant at what they do, but I'm the opposite. I'm the emotionally-loaded, intense mat dragon who can barely control himself as soon as he enters the ring. The difference is like day and night. For me personally, I see no reason why that would happen. I don't even understand the question about this. I read that, of course, but literally it doesn't fit at all," Dragunov noted.

Instead of aligning with the European faction, Ilja Dragunov could push them to the limits and take the Intercontinental Championship off Gunther. It would be the perfect way to have The Ring General go after the top title of the brand.

Do you think Ilja Dragunov should be the one to dethrone Gunther on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

