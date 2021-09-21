"I was literally babysitting Scott Hall"- Ex-WWE star talks 'The Plane Ride From Hell'

Justin Credible recently stated that he was "literally babysitting" Scott Hall during "The Plane Ride From Hell."

Former WWE Superstar Justin Credible recently sat down for a chat with Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone. In one highlight, he opened up on The Plane Ride From Hell and shared an interesting story involving WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat this 'cause I don't care," said Credible. "I was literally babysitting Scott Hall the whole trip. I made sure we sat at the front of the plane. I put him on the window side. From the beginning, it was not that he was incapacitated. I was just like, 'Nah, you stay here,' 'cause I wanted to get a good night's rest."

Scott Hall reportedly drank too much alcohol during the trip

Scott Hall's past issues with alcohol aren't a mystery at this point. They grew worse with time and would have ended in tragedy if it wasn't for DDP's help. Hall has previously opened up about his struggles in various interviews:

"I just blame myself," said Hall. "If I want to know who the culprit is I simply look in the mirror. All my friends that died much too early have themselves to blame and no one else."

According to Jim Ross, Scott Hall didn't cause any kind of ruckus on the plane. Hall passed out during the trip after he consumed too much alcohol. It has also been said that Hall and Curt Hennig sprayed lots of shaving cream on several of the wrestlers.

Scott Hall was fired from WWE soon after The Plane Ride From Hell. His ongoing struggle with substance abuse was the reason behind his firing. Hall wrestled in a six-man tag team match on the May 6, 2002 episode of RAW, and the company released him the next day.

Former WCW World Champion DDP helped Hall improve his lifestyle with the aid of DDP Yoga. Things eventually got better for Hall, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. He earned a second induction in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

