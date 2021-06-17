"I literally get on my knees and beg"- WWE Hall of Famer has a request for Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Mick Foley recently appeared as a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's highly popular Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. During the show, Mick Foley endorsed and had high praise for current SmackDown Superstars Cesaro, Bianca Belair and Sami Zayn.

Mick Foley has now taken to Twitter to make a request to Vince McMahon, mentioning that he will literally get on his knees and beg the WWE Chairman to give Cesaro a chance:

"I literally get on my knees and beg @VinceMcMahon to give @WWECesaro a chance!" wrote Mick Foley in his tweet.

I literally get on my knees and beg @VinceMcMahon to give @WWECesaro a chance! https://t.co/bq8sz6sndr — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 17, 2021

Cesaro has received a decent push on WWE SmackDown this year

For years now, Cesaro has remained one of the most underrated superstars on WWE's roster. The Swiss Superman is a massive fan favorite, thanks to his incredible in-ring abilities and display of super-human strength.

During his almost decade-long career in WWE, Cesaro has won the United States Championship once and the tag team titles a total of seven times with different partners on both RAW and SmackDown. However, his desire to hold a world title in the promotion is still left unfinished.

Vince McMahon has given Cesaro a pretty decent singles push on Friday Night SmackDown this year. Cesaro had a high-profile feud with former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, leading to a singles match between the two at WrestleMania 37.

On Night One of the pay-per-view, Cesaro defeated Rollins clean after an incredible match, picking up arguably the biggest victory of his career.

Following that, Cesaro challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania Backlash. During their feud, he was booked strongly and many fans wanted him to be the one to finally dethrone the Tribal Chief and win his first world title.

However, that didn't happen as Reigns defeated him at WrestleMania Backlash. Cesaro is once again feuding with Seth Rollins on SmackDown right now, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Jack Cunningham