"I literally have lost everything" - Top WWE star crashes out live on-air; heartbroken after recent release

A top WWE star lost her cool on air on a recent show. She was heartbroken after her friend was released from the company.

Ad

Tatum Paxley has been playing an unhinged character onscreen and hence, she has struggled to make friends. After talking with Lyra Valkyria for weeks, the two women became friends until Lyra had to leave NXT and move up to the main roster. Tatum found some new friends in Shotzi and Gigi Dolin in recent months. The three of them have teamed together on a few occasions. However, Gigi Dolin and Shotzi were both recently released from the WWE.

Ad

Trending

Hence, tonight on WWE NXT, Tatum Paxley was upset over her friends' release and she lost her cool. She explained she felt betrayed by her friends.

"Oh look! The two new best friends. Thea, you're this grown a** woman but you can't do anything alone. And I have nothing. I literally have lost everything and everyone. I can't take this betrayal anymore and you (points at Thea Hail), you're the worst kind. She's your friend, yeah? (asks Karmen Petrovic) She's just going to leave you because that's what friends do, right, Thea Hail? They just betray you. [walks away] They just leave you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Tatum Paxley will be able to overcome this loss and make new friends again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More