"I had to literally turn it up" - Jimmy Smith on Adnan Virk's WWE RAW commentary

Adnan Virk didn't last too long as the lead play-by-play commentator on WWE RAW. Last week, Jimmy Smith took over that position and was a breath of fresh air for the WWE Universe with many fans praising him for his work.

Jimmy Smith was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray. When Smith was asked about his energy levels and what he thought of Adnan Virk in the commentary, the former MMA fighter was very candid with his response.

“I’m going to be totally honest with you,” Smith began. “When I was watching Adnan Virk last time, I had to turn [the volume] up. I had to literally turn it up, and then Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, I had to turn down. Because, I couldn’t hear Adnan and had to turn it up, and when Corey or Byron brought energy it blasted my TV, and I had to keep turning it up and down. I was like, ‘That shouldn’t be happening.’

Jimmy Smith was aware that his energy levels needed to match both Saxton and Graves on WWE RAW

Jimmy Smith continued by saying that he was very aware that his energy levels needed to match both Byron Saxton and Corey Graves to make sure the trio worked well together.

"So, I think they were very cognizant of making sure the energy levels of Byron and Corey matched my energy level," Smith continued. "We would all, ‘Oh my god!’ at the same times. It wasn’t one of us was talking in a regular voice and the other one was going over the top. And I believe that was a concern going in, obviously they wanted us to match, and I think we did pretty well. I mean, it’s up to you guys, but you don’t want one person super excited and everybody else is lulled. I thought we were all jacked up about the same stuff.”

If Jimmy Smith continues to make strides on WWE RAW, he could turn into one of WWE's better commentators in the future.

Do you agree with Jimmy Smith's assessment of Adnan Virk? How do you think Smith did on his first week of commentary for WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Alan John