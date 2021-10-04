"I’ll allow it"- Bayley on WWE star's goal to win Queen's Crown Tournament

Bayley had a bold response to Liv Morgan eyeing the upcoming Queen’s Crown tournament.

Bayley is currently on the sidelines due to an injury she suffered back in July. She remains active on her official Twitter handle, and she never misses a chance to take shots at fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

WWE's upcoming Queen's Crown Tournament will feature several top female superstars battling it out for a shot at the Queen's Crown. Liv Morgan recently posted a fan-made photoshopped image that shows her as the winner of the tournament.

The tweet received a mostly positive response from the WWE Universe. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley responded to it as well, stating that she'll "allow it."

Bayley would have been a major contender for the Queen's Crown

WWE hasn't announced Superstars or matches for the Queen’s Crown Tournament yet, but fans will likely know more about it soon. The tournament is spread across two episodes of RAW and SmackDown each over the next three weeks or so. The finals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament are expected to be held at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Due to her injury, Bayley is not cleared to wrestle right now. WWE announced that she would be out of action for nine months, so she won't compete in the historic tournament.

Bayley has done it all in WWE, as she is a decorated star with several major accomplishments. She has held the Women's Championship on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. "The Role Model" is also a Money In The Bank briefcase holder. Bayley is WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion and Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Bayley was one of WWE's biggest stars during the pandemic era, and she carried SmackDown on her shoulders during a difficult time. For this reason, many fans are disappointed that she won't get to be a part of the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament.

Who should win the 2021 Queen's Crown Tournament? Would you like to see Liv Morgan win it all and get crowned at Crown Jewel? Sound off below.

