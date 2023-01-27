"I'll be around" - 31-year-old WWE RAW Star teases their return for the Royal Rumble match 

With the Royal Rumble set to take place tomorrow night, many are wondering which particular legends, former stars, or injured performers could make a surprise appearance in the match.

One WWE star who may be set to make their comeback this Saturday is RAW Superstar Doudrop. The Scottish wrestler has not been seen in a WWE ring since early September 2022, and since then she has had a tough battle with COVID, but now she thankfully seems healthy and ready to go.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the former WWE 24/7 Champion teased her potential return for this weekend's huge Premium Live Event.

“I’ll be around,” Doudrop said, “In what capacity, I’m not gonna tell, but I’ll be around." H/T Wrestling Headlines

Check out the full interview below:

Tomorrow night, fans will see 30 men and 30 women compete in the Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of the two respective matches earning a guaranteed title shot for the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 39 in April.

One top female WWE star is reportedly set to miss the Royal Rumble

Whilst Doudrop's return is a possibility, one superstar who is seemingly not set to return any time soon is Natalya, who has been out of action with a nose injury since November.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is likely to miss the marquee battle royal.

"Nattie is hurt, I don’t know if she’ll be ready by [the Royal Rumble]." (H/T Ringside News)

Regarding the Women's Rumble match this weekend, whilst there is an array of top stars, many have singled out Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day as the favorite to win the match.

Which male and female stars will win this weekend and then go on to the main event of WrestleMania? Give us your picks in the comments section below.

Here are 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble:

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes