  "I'll be back soon" - 5-time WWE champion sends message ahead of SmackDown

"I'll be back soon" - 5-time WWE champion sends message ahead of SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:09 GMT
This will be massive (image via WWE)
This will be massive (image via WWE)

There have been numerous WWE stars sidelined over the past few weeks, but one star who hasn't been seen since WrestleMania is Bianca Belair.

The former Women's Champion broke her fingers back at WrestleMania, an injury that has kept her sidelined for almost five months. Ahead of Wrestlepalooza, she was able to speak to Adrian Hernandez, where she revealed that she was looking to return to the ring soon.

“I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so, I’ll be back soon.”

The Women's Division on SmackDown has moved forward without Belair over the past few months, with Jade Cargill now pursuing the Women's Championship while Naomi headed over to RAW before walking away following her pregnancy announcement.

Belair has been away for so long that she missed Naomi's championship win and the fact that she was forced to relinquish it a few weeks later.

Will Bianca Belair return on WWE RAW?

It's an interesting situation since she has been away for so long that she could opt to return on RAW instead.

That being said, there is a story that WWE could explore between Belair and Jade Cargill if she is able to capture the Women's Championship in the coming months. Nia Jax recently entered the story on SmackDown, but Cargill's match wasn't a defeat, which means that she still has a rematch if she opts to pursue it.

A match between Belair and Cargill could easily be added to Survivor Series if she is able to return to the ring in time.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
