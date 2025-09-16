"I'll be back soon" - 5-time WWE champion sends message ahead of SmackDown

There have been numerous WWE stars sidelined over the past few weeks, but one star who hasn't been seen since WrestleMania is Bianca Belair. The former Women's Champion broke her fingers back at WrestleMania, an injury that has kept her sidelined for almost five months. Ahead of Wrestlepalooza, she was able to speak to Adrian Hernandez, where she revealed that she was looking to return to the ring soon. “I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so, I’ll be back soon.”The Women's Division on SmackDown has moved forward without Belair over the past few months, with Jade Cargill now pursuing the Women's Championship while Naomi headed over to RAW before walking away following her pregnancy announcement. Belair has been away for so long that she missed Naomi's championship win and the fact that she was forced to relinquish it a few weeks later. Will Bianca Belair return on WWE RAW?It's an interesting situation since she has been away for so long that she could opt to return on RAW instead. That being said, there is a story that WWE could explore between Belair and Jade Cargill if she is able to capture the Women's Championship in the coming months. Nia Jax recently entered the story on SmackDown, but Cargill's match wasn't a defeat, which means that she still has a rematch if she opts to pursue it. A match between Belair and Cargill could easily be added to Survivor Series if she is able to return to the ring in time.