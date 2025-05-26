"I’ll be back" - WWE star makes promise after devastating title match

A WWE star has made a promise after losing in a devastating title match. This is the star's first comment on it after the loss, and he didn't take too long to break his silence.

Despite his very best attempts, Myles Borne has lost his chance to win the WWE NXT Championship

Heading into NXT Battleground, Myles Borne was seen as a star with the chance for a huge upset. If he defeated Oba Femi, it would be a win that no one saw coming and would let him become the NXT Champion, a title that he had been chasing for quite some time. Given his abilities and physical appearance, the star has been compared to Randy Orton in the past.

Unfortunately, despite his very best, he was not able to win. Borne lost the match and was left grasping. Despite the loss, he earned the respect of everyone. Oba Femi acknowledged him just as he was leaving. Borne has commented on it as well, saying he was not quite done with Femi yet.

"I’ll be back," Borne wrote on X.

It seems that Femi needs to be aware.

