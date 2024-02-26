"I'll get the credit when I'm dead" - Former WWE star says he changed the business 13 years ago

A former WWE star has said that he changed the wrestling business a long time back, but he won't be getting the credit while he's alive.

Matt Cardona may no longer be working for WWE, but that has not stopped him from taking over the wrestling world in the Independent scene. Dubbing himself as the Indy God, the star's not far off, as he's wrestled everywhere, slowly but surely becoming one of the hottest stars in the business.

During his time in WWE, too, Matt Cardona was one of the first stars that the company was forced to push despite having no plans for him originally. His own online presence got him massively over with the fans back in 2011, and his name was incessantly chanted at shows when the company didn't even have any booking plans. This saw them change their decision and give him a temporary push.

Later, this same sort of fan response would see CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston receive massive pushes.

Cardona took credit on social media, saying that he had changed the business back in 2011, although he'd never get credit until he was dead. He then talked about how his former WWE persona, Zack Ryder, was already dead.

"2011. I changed the business. I’ll get the credit when I’m dead. But wait…Zack Ryder is dead? Hmmm…"

Matt Cardona has spoken about returning to WWE

Matt Cardona has said that no matter what, he would be open to returning to WWE. He said that he was always ready to do so. Cardona was not booked for the Royal Rumble match, but if they had wanted him, he'd be ready if they made their decision early enough.

"No (laughs)! Maybe! I don't know! Who knows? Listen, I'm always ready, right, and I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit, whether it would be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place will go nuts. I honestly believe that. So, we will see. I'm always ready, but currently, I'm booked for the Jericho Cruise. So, they've got to decide quickly."

At the moment, given his popularity, it remains to be seen if the company will call him back.

