"I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter"- WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley opens up about inspiring fans through her unique fashion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her fashion and how it has inspired her fans throughout the years.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator was interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez while on the mic. Eventually, the latter attacked Ripley, tossing her outside the barricades. Dominik Mysterio came in to safeguard her by running a distraction.

While speaking in an interview with InStyle, The Eradicator mentioned how her recent look has inspired her fans to accept themselves.

"I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter," Ripley said. "I'll get people coming up to me in person just being like, 'Rhea, I love your style. You helped me accept me for me.'"

Ripley added that she had always wanted to look the way she does right now. The Eradicator mentioned that her current look made her fans even more confident about their bodies.

"It sort of brought out this side of me that I always wanted to be, but never thought that I would fit the mold of society," she said. "It's cool to be in that sort of spotlight, to inspire [fans] to do what they want to do with their bodies and to not be ashamed of it and not really care what anyone else thinks because it's what they think of themselves that really means the most." (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's performance

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although he likes Raquel Rodriguez, he would not want her to come in between Ripley's storylines.

The veteran compared The Eradicator to Chyna, as he mentioned that the former might as well go against male superstars in the business.

"I wouldn't drag that out too much because Rhea has places to go, and she needs to get there fairly quick. So, I this Raquel Rodriguez girl, and I like her. [But] I don't think she needs to stand in the way. Rhea Ripley is the modern-day Chyna. That's what she is. I think we will eventually see her wrestle a guy, and I think that will be good. Ripley over by a pinfall with no shenanigans," said Dutch Mantell.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and her stable.

