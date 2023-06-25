"I'll have to give you some receipts" - WWE legend on heated confrontation with The Ultimate Warrior (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter recently opened up about competing against the late great Ultimate Warrior in WWE and mentioned how the latter was a "stiff performer."

The feud between Slaughter and Warrior was one of WWE's most high-profile ones in the early 90s. Their most notable match came at Royal Rumble 1991, where Sgt. Slaughter defeated The Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Championship. It was Slaughter's only World Title triumph in the global juggernaut.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer mentioned just how stiff a worker The Ultimate Warrior was. He revealed that after the match, he approached Warrior backstage and warned him about his in-ring style.

"The first night I wrestled him, it was like going to war, and he was as stiff as you were. So I finally had to; after the match, he closed me one time, and all I could see were stars, and I was gonna try to get up for a couple more, but I couldn't get up. So we finished the match, and I went into the locker room, and I wiped myself up, and before going to shower, I walked up to his dressing room. I walked in, and he said, 'You okay, Sarge? and I said, 'Would you follow me over here," said Sgt. Slaughter.

Sgt. Slaughter added that even though Warrior apologized, his work never evolved and that they continued to have stiff brawls whenever they collided.

"So I took him into the shower room, and he shook my hands and said, 'Everything okay?' I said, 'If you're going to hit me like that every night, either I'll have to give you some receipts. Or you're gonna have to lose up. You're not gonna have an opponent to work with. I'm not gonna make it.' He asked 'Was I stiff" and I said, 'Yeah, quite a bit stiff.' He was like 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.' It didn't change. So I just had to fight back him back. Most of our matches were all out brawls," said Sgt. Slaughter. [9:35 -10:50]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Ted DiBiase Sr. was not a fan of The Ultimate Warrior's behavior

It's no secret that The Ultimate Warrior is one of wrestling's most divisive personalities, whose backstage stories are the stuff of legends.

In a recent interview, Ted DiBiase Sr. slammed the former WWE Champion, saying he had no respect for any of his peers and neither for the wrestling business. He also wondered what made Vince McMahon push him to the moon.

"I didn't respect him at all because he had no respect for us. He had no respect for the wrestling business. For him it was all a means to an end. All the boys understood that, all the boys could see that. I can't understand Vince [McMahon]. I don't know, maybe Vince's ego is, 'I'm gonna take this giant muscle head and watch me make a star out of him,' because Vince thought he could make anybody, and to a degree he did," said DiBiase Sr.

WWE @WWE The spirit of Ultimate Warrior will run FOREVER.



Remembering WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior on his birthday. The spirit of Ultimate Warrior will run FOREVER.Remembering WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior on his birthday. https://t.co/IRRw3aRQkx

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. However, he tragically passed away just a handful of days later.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes