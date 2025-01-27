"I'll be honest" - Kurt Angle admits he 'hated' top WWE star; believes he was even better than the Olympic gold medalist in one thing

Kurt Angle recently admitted that he once hated one of WWE's top young superstars. Angle event went as far as praising him for being better than the Olympic gold medalist at one thing. The name being discussed is Logan Paul.

One of the greatest athletes in WWE history, Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 with a "broken freaking neck." He then went on to accomplish a lot of things in his first stint with the company, including winning the WWE Championship four times.

Another praise Angle gets is the way he picked up pro wrestling very quickly, ascending to the top in less than a year. However, the Olympian told the Great Offshore Sportsbooks in an interview that Logan Paul had him beat in that category.

The Hall of Famer had nothing but praise for Paul, who he thought was the quickest learner he had ever seen. Angle also revealed that he hated the social media influencer at first before becoming a fan of his work in WWE. He even called him a future world champion.

"He can be the world champion. That kid is incredibly talented. I'm a big fan of his. I'll be honest with you, when he was a boxer, I hated his guts, but I get it now. I know what he was doing. He wanted me to hate him, but I love this kid. This kid is so talented. He has picked up on the business quicker than anybody in the history of the business, including myself. I have a lot of respect for that kid," Angle said. [H/T: Great Offshore Sportsbooks]

Kurt Angle vs. Logan Paul would have been an interesting matchup, especially during the Olympic gold medalist's prime.

Kurt Angle praises Chad Gable, calls him world champion material

One of the current stars compared to Kurt Angle is American Made's Chad Gable, who was also an Olympian. Angle told Insight with Chris Van Vliet that Gable had all the tools to be successful and even called him world champion material.

"Chad’s incredible. He’s a very talented kid, and I’m just glad that they’re utilizing them properly because I know he’s undersized a little bit. They didn’t know what to do with them. But this kid could be a world champion and be very marketable," Kurt Angle said. [H/T: PW Mania]

Gable recently lost to Penta on RAW's second episode on Netflix. He's currently in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio, while The Creed Brothers are looking to get a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.

