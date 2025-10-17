"I'll k*ll you" - Dominik Mysterio subjected to surprising threat; WWE star at his hilarious best

Dominik Mysterio is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE right now. The King of Luchadores is currently holding the WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships at the same time. He recently posted some of his pictures on Instagram which got him a suprising hilarious threat from Rey Fénix.

WWE recently toured Australia where they hosted RAW, SmackDown, Crown Jewel and many other house shows. At the recent WWE SuperShow event in Melbourne, Australia, Dirty Dom defended his Intercontinental Championship against CM Punk.

After going at it for a while, Dom succesfully defended his title via disqualification against the Best in the World. Following the match, he took to Instagram to share images from the event to celebrate his victory. Dom received a lot of different reactions on his post.

One of the most notable ones came from SmackDown's Rey Fénix. Fénix saw the post and decided to take a hilarious dig at the Intercontinental Champion. He commented a GIF on Dom's post which read "I'll K*ll you" to threaten him in a hilarious manner.

A screengrab of Rey's comment on Dom's post (Image via Instagram)

Fénix is also one of the most talented luchadores on WWE roster. It'll be interesting to see him and Dominik Mysterio square off against each other one day.

Dominik Mysterio reacts to the 619 attempt from John Cena at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, John Cena faced AJ Styles in a generational match. During the match, both stars paid a lot of tributes to their iconic opponents through their moves. Cena tried to attempt a 619 on Styles during the match but failed.

While speaking in an interview with Graps and Yaps, Dominik Mysterio talked about Cena's 619 attempt.

"You guys would have seen that 619 on all the botch pages later on the internet. That would have been absolutely horrendous sh*t," Dominik said.

Dominik has recently shown his interest in facing Cena. The upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event is set to take place in San Diego which is Dom's hometown. It would be the perfect place for Dom to defend his Intercontinental title against Cena.

