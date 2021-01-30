"I'll be like a greased pig" - Big E shares his strategy for the Royal Rumble

Following a confusing ending to SmackDown, Big E appeared backstage and shared his strategy, which he believes will help him win the Royal Rumble. The Intercontinental Champion singled out two things that would ensure his victory, "baby oil" and "cocoa butter".

Big E is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and wrestles on the Blue brand, SmackDown. A former member of the New Day, Big E recently began his highly anticipated singles run after he was separated from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who now work on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Alyse Ashton backstage following the chaos that ensued during the main event of SmackDown, Big E revealed his plan to win the Royal Rumble. He believes that too many people will be focused on the chaos in the ring, when they should really be focusing on a competitor who will be so "slick" and "wet", that no one will be able to get a hold of them.

"You need to focus on someone who is so slick, who is so wet with baby oil and cocoa butter on his body....from head to toe and toe to head. When I glide into that ring, they can’t even pick me up because I’ll be like a greased pig, a sweaty hog, like a pig that a little boy in a farm is chasing but can’t get a hold of. That’ll be me at the Royal Rumble."

Big E has been on a roll recently having defeated Sami Zayn to become Intercontinental Champion, and subsequently defending his title successfully against Apollo Crews. He will definitely be one to watch at the Rumble, and should put on a great show.

Big E will have to worry about two other WWE Superstars heading into the Royal Rumble

Despite being off to a flying start in his singles run, Big E will have to be wary against two other superstars from SmackDown, namely Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews. Both men have been a thorn in Big E's side since he became Intercontinental Champion. Zayn is looking to take back his lost title and Crews believes the title belongs to him.

Both Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn will feature at the Royal Rumble. So we can expect a confrontation between all three men during the match. All eyes will be on Big E after the Royal Rumble, as there will be a number of suitors for his title, and Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews will be at the head of the line.