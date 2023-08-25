 "I’ll miss calling you “Husky Rusky”"- 42-year-old WWE official recalls his first meeting with Bray Wyatt

WWE official Byron Saxton recently recalled the first time he met former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend passed away on 24th August due to a heart attack. His sudden death has created a void in the industry and has left the fans shocked.

Taking to social media, Saxton wrote words of appreciation for the 36-year-old as he mentioned how beautiful of a person Wyatt was. The WWE official continued and expressed how much he would miss Wyatt's way of greeting him every time they met.

Saxton added that Wyatt was the kind of person who would spread laughter everywhere he went.

"The world witnessed a man with bountiful creative brilliance. I saw a kind man who always had time to spread the gift of laughter. I’ll miss calling you 'Husky Rusky' and I’ll miss hearing the greeting of “Sax the Max.” Our industry was better because we had you in it #BrayWyatt."

Byron Saxton sent out another heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt

WWE official Bray Wyatt sent out another heartwarming message to Bray Wyatt following the latter's demise.

Taking to social media, WWE official Byron Saxton opened up about the first time he met Wyatt. Saxton mentioned how The Fiend had introduced himself at a mall in Tampa. Saxton further heaped praise on Wyatt as he mentioned how kind and interesting the latter was with the people around him.

Byron wrote:

"The collective pain throughout our wrestling community is palpable. We’ve lost one of our beloved brothers and friends. I’ll never forget the first time I met Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt). We were traveling the escalators of International Mall in Tampa, FL when he introduced himself to me and informed me that he would soon be joining us at Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) which was WWE’s developmental league at the time."

Check out Byron Saxton's Instagram post below:

Wyatt had one of the most decorated careers in the industry and is considered to be the best storyteller the business has ever seen.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Wyatt's family and friends in this difficult time.

