"I'll never forget his reaction" – Cody Rhodes recalls The Undertaker getting heated after being ribbed in WWE

Cody Rhodes reflected on The Undertaker getting ribbed in the ring following a star-studded match. He stated that the WWE Hall of Famer was not happy at all.

The Deadman hardly, if ever, broke character on TV. He took his gimmick very seriously and didn't engage in a lot of comedic or silly acts compared to his storyline brother Kane. Even after three decades, The Phenom still has a lot of aura and leaves people in awe.

During a recent interview with Boston Herald, Cody Rhodes recalled confetti dropping down on The Undertaker while he was doing his pose at the SmackDown 10th anniversary show in 2009. This was after an eight-man tag team match which included John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, CM Punk, Orton, Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr.

“After the broadcast, confetti dropped on The Undertaker while he was mid-pose on one knee,” said a smiling Rhodes. “That was a bit of a rib from the people in the Gorilla position. I’ll never forget his reaction – let’s just say 'Taker wasn’t happy about it.”

The Undertaker is set to appear on WWE NXT next week

The Deadman has made a few appearances on NXT after retiring from in-ring competition. He's currently a mentor on WWE LFG. After Trick Williams got into a confrontation with his team on NXT this week, Undertaker took to X to send a warning to the TNA World Champion.

It was then announced that the legend would appear on next week's show.

"Trick Williams, you disrespect my #WWELFG team…you disrespect me! I’ll be in H-Town next week. With or without the TNA title…you might want to stay out my yard!" 'Taker wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Trick Williams is scheduled to defend his TNA World Title against Mike Santana and Joe Hendry this Sunday at Slammiversary. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll still be champion when he meets The Deadman.

