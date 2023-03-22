"I'll probably retire here" - Former WWE Superstar shuts down rumors of a potential return under Triple H 

Triple H is expected to bring a lot of surprises to WWE RAW after WrestleMania, but it appears that one former superstar has made it clear that they won't be part of it.

Maria Kanellis was released from WWE back in April 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts and has since made a name for herself in AEW and Ring of Honor.

A fan recently on Twitter told the former 24/7 Champion to answer her phone, who shared the fact that The Game was looking for returns, but Maria made it clear that she is happy where she is.

". I’m happy at @aew and @ringofhonor I’ll probably retire here," she wrote.

Maria was part of the Stamford-based company for almost three years alongside her husband Mike Bennett, before the couple was released following the birth of their second child.

The AEW star has previously noted that she would be open to a return to WWE, but it appears that the time isn't right for her at the moment.

WWE's Paul Heyman once praised Maria as the most underrated creative wrestling mind

I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU! . @wrestling_page2 @RealMikeBennett I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!cc - @MariaLKanellis , the most underrated creative mind in the industry, has been since 2005 when I witnessed it myself in @WWE But I digress.Oh yeah …I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU! twitter.com/RealMikeBennet… . @wrestling_page2 @RealMikeBennett I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!cc - @MariaLKanellis, the most underrated creative mind in the industry, has been since 2005 when I witnessed it myself in @WWE - #OVW. #JustSayingBut I digress.Oh yeah …I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU! twitter.com/RealMikeBennet…

Paul Heyman is considered to be one of the greatest minds in the business and easily one of the most creative, but it appears that the man himself believes that Maria brings much more to the table than many fans are aware of.

Kanellis was praised by The Bloodline's Wiseman back in 2018 when he shared a Tweet to note that he knew she was the most underrated creative mind in the industry since 2005 when he was able to see it for himself in OVW.

Maria has been around the business for around two decades and has ensured that she has left her mark.

Would you like to see Maria make her return under Triple H's regime? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

