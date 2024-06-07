"I'll put the title on the line" - 30-year-old WWE star wants a match against Booker T

A current champion has expressed interest in sharing the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The person in question is Trick Williams, and he is even willing to put his NXT Championship on the line.

Over the years, several legends have returned to the squared circle after hanging up their wrestling boots. Back in 2023, the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion made a surprise in-ring return in WWE during the 30-man Royal Rumble Match. He even did his iconic Spinaroonie during the bout.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Trick Williams commented on whether he has asked Booker T for a match. Whoop That Trick said that he did, but it was up to the WWE veteran to decide. The 30-year-old star is even prepared to defend his NXT Championship against him.

Trending

"I already asked Booker can we ride it one time? He can still go, man. He's in the gym all the time. Like he, he doesn't slow down one bit. But, you know, it's up to him. It's up to him. If we can make this happen, I'm all game. I'll put the title on the line. He got one more in him and bro, that would be a huge honor for him to run it with me. Like bro, I wouldn't complain, nothing else happened," Trick Williams said. [1:15:32 - 1:16:26]

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Whoop That Trick remains to be seen.

Trick Williams commented on his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Trick Williams provided some details about his off-screen relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The former World Heavyweight Champion is on NXT every week, as he is one of the commentators for the show.

Whoop That Trick opened up about how much he respects Booker T and how the latter has helped him.

"Man, the cool thing about it is like everything you see on TV, that is our true relationship. Like I really pull up to him most Tuesdays and I just listen to him, let him talk, drop knowledge, like you talking to your uncle on the porch. He just give you stories, he give you wisdom... He wants to see you succeed. And that's not just me. That's a lot of people in the locker room that he's the same way with. So, shout out to Booker T man!" Trick Williams said. [1:09:07 - 1:09:54]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Booker T will come out of retirement one day to compete against Trick Williams.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback