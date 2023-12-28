"I'll have that retirement match with you," 304 lb WWE star tells Goldberg

A WWE Superstar has sent an offer to Goldberg after the latter stated that Vince McMahon didn't give him his retirement match.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his last match at Elimination Chamber 2022. That night, he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal title match.

Goldberg recently said that Vince McMahon never gave him his retirement match. He also called McMahon a piece of s**t. Shortly after, WWE Superstar Ivar took to Twitter and tagged the veteran in a tweet.

Here's what he had to say:

"If you are looking, I'll have that retirement match with you," wrote Ivar.

Ivar's challenge to the veteran

What exactly did Goldberg say about Vince McMahon?

The former WCW Champion had a chat with Vince McMahon and told him that he wanted a retirement match. As per the veteran, McMahon never held up his bargain and didn't give him the retirement match that he wanted.

Here's what he said during his appearance on Steven & Captain Evil:

"I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked. As a performer, I was 56 years old. As a human being, you're conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn't work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly sh*tty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of sh*t as far as I'm concerned." [H/T Fightful]

Goldberg has yet to respond to Ivar. Many fans are speculating that the former Universal Champion will end up signing a contract with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

