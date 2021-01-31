"I'll save him once but I won't save him twice" - Rey Mysterio has a strong message for Dominik Mysterio ahead of Royal Rumble

Dominik Mysterio will participate in his first Royal Rumble alongside his father Rey Mysterio in this year's Royal Rumble. The Master of the 619 is looking forward to his son's performance and is hopeful to see him win his first Royal Rumble.

Rey Mysterio won his first Royal Rumble back in 2006, setting several records along the way. Mysterio was the Iron Man of the 2006 edition, as he lasted an hour, two minutes, and twelve seconds, a then-record for the longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match. He challenged Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight Championship, which he won in a Triple Threat match that also featured Randy Orton.

Discussing the Royal Rumble with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's chances in this year's edition of the pay-per-view. He revealed that he would love to see his son win it all but also sent a small warning.

"I’d definitely love to see Dominik win his first Royal Rumble, without a doubt. I think as a father I would definitely love to see my son succeed. But I’ll give him one pass. If he’s on the verge of being thrown up, I’ll save him once but I won’t save him twice."

Dominik Mysterio has been impressive of late, putting in great performances against King Corbin. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the Royal Rumble 2021.

Dominik Mysterio's WWE career so far

Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's many rising talents. He made his presence known back in 2019, when his father Rey Mysterio was feuding with Samoa Joe. He initially spent most of his time on the sidelines during his father's matches but finally made his first in-ring appearance at SummerSlam when he faced Seth Rollins.

Since then, Dominik Mysterio has been involved in a couple of matches, mostly against Seth Rollins and his former disciple Murphy. He is now engaged in a feud with King Corbin along with his father Rey but will be more focused on the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2021 will be a great chance for Dominik Mysterio to prove that he is ready to be thrown into a title picture.