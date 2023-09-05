"I'll say it till the day I die" - Kevin Nash says Bray Wyatt's push 'took a sh*t' when he lost to massive WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his honest views on a massive Bray Wyatt booking decision.

Wyatt kicked off a feud with none other than the legendary Undertaker on the Road to WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The match felt like a "passing of the torch" occasion to many fans. In the end, though, The Undertaker emerged victorious over The Eater of the Worlds.

Kevin Nash recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on his Kliq THIS podcast. The former WWE Champion was quite clear about his stance on Wyatt's booking against The Deadman. Here's what he said:

"I'll say it till the day I die. If you weren't gonna put over Bray at WrestleMania [31] against The Undertaker, because to me I was at that show, man. And it was, that was the time, and he was the chosen one. He was the one who could have, and he would have just put him over the top, and he didn't win. I think it, really (...) his push kind of took a sh*t and then to turn around, and then they decide that 'Taker's going to give the belt to Brock, who you know is a legitimate UFC champion. I just don't see how that raised the stock in Brock Lesnar when you could have raised the stock in Bray, but that's why I'm sitting in my condo." [3:49 - 5:00]

Bray Wyatt and The Phenom faced off once again later that year

On the road to Survivor Series 2015, Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) feuded with The Brothers of Destruction. At the mega event, Kane and The Undertaker defeated Wyatt and Harper in a tag team match.

One wonders what a win over The Undertaker would have done for Wyatt's career in 2015. He won his first WrestleMania match five years later, against John Cena in 2020.

