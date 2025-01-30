"I'll see you next week" - Dragon Lee ready for WWE return in a title match

Dragon Lee has taken to social media to send a message to a WWE star ahead of their title match. The LWO member will take on Chad Gable in his return match.

The former has been out of action for a while now, and his last match on RAW took place on November 25, 2024. He was not on the red brand this week with the rest of the LWO because he's currently on paternity leave.

Dragon Lee is the current WWE Speed Champion. He will defend the title against Chad Gable next week. Ahead of their match, American Made sent a message to him, stating:

Trending

"I heard you welcomed a baby girl into this world. That's a great thing. Hey man, I'm happy for you. I truly am, I've got three myself. But I'm even happier about, is the fact that as you welcome this precious little being into this world, I get the pleasure of taking another precious little item straight from you and next week, Dragon Lee, I'm gonna show you that all this Lucha training, all these tip offs, everything that I've been told and the inside scoops I've gotten about the dark arts of Lucha Libre are gonna pay off. I've got you figured out," said Gable.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The LWO member responded with:

"Time to come back .! Congrats @WWEGable I’ll see you next week.. Time to 'Lucha Libre,'" he wrote.

Check out the conversation below:

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee has been the WWE Speed Champion for 76 days and counting

The first-ever WWE Speed Champion was Ricochet, who won the title in April last year before making the jump to AEW. He held it for 42 days, while Andrade, the second titleholder, was champion for 161 days.

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee is currently at 76 days and counting, and his next title defense will take place next week against Chad Gable. The Olympian has never held a singles title in WWE before, so it'll be interesting to see if he'll finally win one next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback