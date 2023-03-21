"I’ll see you soon boys" - Former Universal Champion sends a warning to WWE locker room ahead of WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 less than two weeks away, WWE and its superstars are gearing up for their biggest event of the year. One Superstar who seems primed and ready for the show is Braun Strowman.

Yesterday, it was announced that Strowman and his tag team partner Ricochet will compete in a fatal 4-way WrestleMania showcase tag team match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following the announcement, the former Universal Champion sent a warning to his and Ricochet's opponents, while speaking to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk.

“You know anytime you pick up a W moving forwards its gunna boost morale in the team and that being said Ricochet going out there and defeating Gable that gives us the momentum rolling into WrestleMania.I’m really looking forward to stepping into the ring and getting these hands on those other athletes. I hope you’re all ready, because we are, I’ll see you soon boys.” [0:11 - 0:27]

Check out the full video below:

The two stars will be looking to pick up a major win at WrestleMania, however, facing them will be three other tag teams who have all held gold in the past, that being, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders.

Braun Strowman's body has transformed during his WWE career

For almost ten years, the monster among men has been the dominant giant of World Wrestling Entertainment, and despite his physical advantages, Braun has not stopped in his pursuit of building a better physique for himself.

The top WWE Superstar recently posted an incredible photo on social media that showcased his amazing body transformation over the last ten years.

"What a decade of dedication looks like!!!! #ItsALifestyle #MonsterOfAllMonsters," tweeted Strowman.

After being released from WWE in 2021, the 39-year-old made his return to the company in September of last year, and despite the slow start to his comeback, many fans are very happy to see him back in the ring.

