"I'll see you all very soon" - Top RAW Superstar teases his return to WWE

Having been absent from WWE programming for more than 2 months, it seems as though RAW Superstar Matt Riddle wants to make his return to the ring sooner rather than later.

The Original Bro's last match took place on December 5th, 2022, where he and Kevin Owens failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against their current holders, The Usos. Since then, Riddle has been away from the ring after he failed a drug test, which has subsequently put him off TV.

Yesterday, however, the former RAW Tag Team Champion took to social media as he sent his love to his girlfriend Misha as well as his fans, telling them he would see them soon.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love you and I'll see you all very soon." tweeted the RAW Superstar.

2022 was arguably Matt Riddle's breakout year in the company as a singles star. He wrestled top matches against the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns.

Does WWE have any WrestleMania 39 plans for Matt Riddle?

Despite the former United States Champion teasing his imminent return to the ring, recent reports may imply that Riddle's comeback is not set to take place anytime soon.

According to Ringside News, World Wrestling Entertainment does not seem to have any plans for Matt Riddle heading into WrestleMania 39.

"Fans who are hoping to see Matt Riddle on the road to WrestleMania might want to stop reading here. WWE has zero creative plan for The Original Bro at this point in time." H/T (Ringside News)

Matt Riddle has only competed twice on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and last year saw him and his tag team partner Randy Orton retain the RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

