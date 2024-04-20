"I'll be seeing you" - Bayley has a subtle warning for her rival following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a subtle warning to Tiffany Stratton following SmackDown.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Role Model put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Naomi. The former Damage CTRL member was having a sensational match with the former TNA star but that was shortlived as Tiffany Stratton made her presence felt. The rising star interfered in the bout and caused a disqualification and the bout ended in a no-contest.

Following the bout, The Role Model took to social media to send a message to The Buff Barbie. The star was not pleased with Stratton but acknowledged that it was courageous on her part to interfere in the bout.

"I probably would’ve done the same thing, @tiffstrattonwwe. I kinda like that you made such a ballsy move - those kind of things will only make this division stronger. I mean, YOU’RE DONE FOR, but…good for you. I’ll be seeing you #SmackDown."

Freddie Prinze Jr. heaped praise on Bayley's match against IYO SKY

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke highly of Bayley's bout against her former friend, IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he mentioned how exciting the bout was to witness. He further added how incredible SKY looked while going for her moves during the match. He added that the match was "awesome."

"This match was so much fun to watch. I don't know if she's [IYO SKY] the best wrestler, but she's the coolest wrestler. Like, the moves she does and the attitude on her face, and the way she just looks at you when she gets one over on you. I wanted her to win for a little bit and I'm pulling for Bayley. She's [SKY] just so smooth with it. Everything just is cool like a rockstar. You just want to hang out with her. She's just sick and I loved this match, I thought it was awesome," said Prinze Jr.

Bayley is one of the finest stars in the women's division and seems to be going strong as the women's champion. It remains to be seen whether Tiffany Stratton will emerge as a worthy competitor in the coming weeks.

