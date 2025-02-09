"I’ll simp for you always" - WWE star sends farewell message to Isla Dawn after she announces exit

Isla Dawn received a heartfelt message from a fellow wrestler after her WWE departure. Dawn announced her exit from the company via an Instagram Story yesterday.

After spending about five years on the independent scene, Dawn made her way to WWE in 2017. The 31-year-old's lengthy run in the Stamford-based promotion has now come to an end. Mia Yim (aka Michin) is very close to Isla Dawn in real life. She posted a picture of the duo on her X/Twitter handle and had the following message for Dawn:

"I'll simp for you always."

You can check out Michin's post for Dawn below.

What does success mean to Isla Dawn?

In a chat with Dom Smith in 2020, Dawn opened up about a variety of topics regarding her WWE career. She also talked in detail about what success meant to her. Check out her full comments below.

"Success to me is happiness, 100%, I have been at points where I’ve been doing well and had a good income coming in, but I wasn’t happy, and that for me wasn’t being successful. I’m so happy and fulfilled in everything that I’m doing and that for me is a success, that for me is where I feel at my most successful because I’m thoroughly enjoying everything I’m doing with NXT UK.” [H/T: Soundsphere Mag]

Isla Dawn spent about four years on the NXT UK brand. She later formed The Unholy Union with Alba Fyre. The duo won the NXT Women's Tag Team Title as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during their run as a tandem.

Now that Dawn is no longer with WWE, fans are anxiously waiting for her 90-day non-compete clause to come to an end. It will be interesting to see where Dawn lands following her exit from the global juggernaut.

