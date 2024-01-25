"I'll tell you what, I'll enter first and leave last,"- CM Punk and other WWE Superstars reveal intriguing choices about the Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Superstars CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, and Damian Priest recently talked about the number they would like to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble at.

Since Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, fans are expecting some memorable comebacks and moments. WWE Universe is already buckled up for an adrenaline-filled premium live event.

Recently, several WWE Superstars opened up about the number they want to enter this year's Rumble. Check out some of the comments below:

CM Punk said:

"There are many different schools of thought to this. Obviously, strategically you wanna be number 30. I feel like a lot of professional wrestlers want to be No. 1to prove that they can be the Iron Man and also win at the same time. Me, being how old I am now gimme No. 30"

Dominik Mysterio said:

"30! What kind of stupid question is that? Why would I wanna go in No. 1? So I can have 29 other guys try and take me out? No!"

Rhea Ripley said:

"No. 1! Been there, done that. I won the 2023 Royal Rumble at No. 1 and also Mami is always on top."

Nia Jax said:

"25! Solid "

Bianca Belair said:

"No. 3! because that's where I won it at from last time."

Damien Priest said:

"Everybody's gonna say 30. I'll tell you what, I'll enter first and leave last."

Chelsea Green said:

"30 duh."

WWE legend John Cena opened up about his in-ring rivalry with CM Punk

Two-time WWE Royal Rumble winner John Cena recently opened up about his feud with CM Punk in 2011-12.

Opening up on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cena asserted that although he played a Superman figure in the industry, standing up for his virtues, fans wanted Punk to win the bouts as they got bored of The Cenation Leader winning on a continuous basis.

Cena further detailed that this was the only issue with his Superman-type character, as it was too good.

"John Cena in the WWE existence is quite easy for me to define: Superman. And I don't mean like stronger than a train, faster than a bullet, whatever. I mean, Superman acts with a moral virtue. Superman has a moral code." He continued, "But now, over the years, there's been a difference in Superman. The Superman of 2012, where, man, did they want CM Punk to win the championship because they were sick of me winning. They were sick of Superman, which is the forever problem with Superman. He's too good." [From 35:35 to636:31]

It would be interesting to see who outperforms whom in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

