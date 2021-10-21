"I'll be waiting for ya" - Former Champion sends a message to Bayley

Naomi had an interesting back-and-forth with Bayley on Twitter during Crown Jewel 2021.

The Role Model, who is currently out of action due to an injury, sent out a tweet, hyping up the pay-per-view.

Replying to that, Naomi reminded Bayley that she hasn't forgotten what she did to her, referring to their match in Saudi Arabia last year. She added that she'll be waiting for Bayley when the latter returns.

"Tell me about it and don’t think I forgot! I’ll be waiting for ya," wrote Naomi in her tweet.

Bayley was quick to give a witty reply to this tweet from Naomi.

"Maaaaan why you gotta ruin my feel good moment with such a hilarious memory?!???? Hahahah," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley and Naomi faced each other at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia

Bayley, then-SmackDown Women's Champion, defended her title against Naomi at Super ShowDown 2020. This was WWE's last pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia before tonight's Crown Jewel 2021.

The match was the second-ever women's match to be held in Saudi Arabia after the first took place at Crown Jewel 2019 between Natalya and Lacey Evans. However, Bayley vs. Naomi was the first women's bout to be contested for a championship in the country. The Role Model picked up the victory after trapping her opponent's leg in her shirt and hitting her with a facebuster, retaining her title.

Bayley is currently out of action due to a leg injury that she sustained earlier this year before Money in the Bank 2021. As per reports, she suffered a torn ACL due to a "freak accident" while training with a fellow WWE star in the performance center.

The company announced that she would be out for nearly nine months. As of now, there is no confirmation or update on when the former SmackDown Women's Champion will return to WWE. She is currently a free agent after the recently concluded 2021 Draft.

