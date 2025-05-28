"I lost 38 pounds" - Former WWE star gives a major personal update

A former WWE star has revealed a major update about his personal life. Less than a year after signing his legends deal, the ex-Cruiserweight Champion has lost weight.

Ad

Hornswoggle was with the company from 2006 to 2016, starting as the unnamed leprechaun under the ring helping Finlay win his matches. He would eventually get his in-ring name and had a memorable career, from winning the original Cruiserweight Title to being revealed as Vince McMahon's son to becoming part of D-Generation X.

Around eight years after leaving the company, the 38-year-old star signed a legends deal. The contract allowed him to benefit from being part of the company via merchandise, action figures, video games, and more. He could also make future appearances at events, like when he was part of WWE World during WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle also shared that he lost around 38 pounds. He's still relatively young but wanted to feel better and healthier.

"I lost 38 pounds. My heaviest was 181, and when I weighed myself last, I was 138," Hornswoggle said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Hornswoggle also shared that he underwent back surgery three years ago and lost feeling in his thighs. He's still trying to find the cause of it but relatively feels healthier overall.

Hornswoggle felt at home at WWE World

As mentioned above, Hornswoggle was at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas as part of his legends contract. He told Chris Van Vliet that the company, Fanatics, the fans treating him kindly, and putting on a suit made him feel at home.

Ad

"I did the signing at the World, and I didn’t think that would ever happen again, and so I needed to wear the suit. And like putting a suit on was emotional, because I felt home, literally, I felt home. For those three hours, being treated incredibly by WWE, by Fanatics," Hornswoggle said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Hornswoggle last appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia as one of the surprise entrants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More