"I lost another brother" - Kevin Nash sends an emotional message after Hulk Hogan's passing

Kevin Nash has sent a message after Hulk Hogan's passing at the age of 71. The two were members of the legendary New World Order faction.At Bash at the Beach 1996, Hogan turned heel and joined The Outsiders, Nash and Scott Hall, to form the nWo. The trio was later joined by several members, including Randy Savage, Scott Norton, Buff Bagwell, and others. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his emotional message on X, Nash reflected on the passing of Scott Hall, who died in 2022. Nash concluded by stating that the nWo was for life and beyond, as he reacted to the passing of Hulk Hogan.&quot;I lost another brother. Icon doesn't even touch it. Rest in power my friend. NWO 4 Life....and beyond,&quot; wrote Nash.Check out Nash's post on X:The nWo became one of the primary aspects of WCW's competition with the WWF. In 2002, the faction made its WWE debut at No Way Out and underwent several changes. The group once again recruited X-Pac before turning their attention to Shawn Michaels, Big Show (who was previously known as The Giant in nWo), and Booker T.The group was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Hulk Hogan was inducted individually in 2005 before competing in his final WWE match the following year.