"I lost focus on myself" - Bianca Belair opens up about her mental health battle

Bianca Belair is currently one of the biggest stars of WWE SmackDown and is somewhat of a fan favorite. The star has made a name for herself with her confident and unique persona, and fans were surprised to hear about her past battles with mental health during the recently-released WWE Chronicle documentary.

Additionally, in a recent interview with The New York Post, Bianca Belair opened up about what it was like to live through her struggles with bulimia and depression, as well as a suicide attempt that left her hospitalized. On this, Bianca Belair stated:

"I really learned that I was living for a lot of other people and not myself. Sometimes I was putting that pressure on myself, it wasn’t even someone telling me what to do. I was taking responsibilities on myself to live for other people and trying to seek other people’s validation and in the process, I lost focus on myself and I learned that self-love is a must. It’s not selfish to focus on yourself and take the time to really figure out your identity, who you are."

Bianca Belair continued, opening up about what she had learned about herself during this tough time:

"I really learned that I had attached my identity to track at the time. So once that all fell apart I didn’t know who I was. And once I figured out who I was by really slowing down and reflecting and realized I had people in my life that want to love on me I was able to be vulnerable with them and they brought me back to the person I was supposed to be. Before I was listening to the world and who they were telling me to be."

Bianca Belair reflected on what it means to be herself

Also in the same interview, Bianca Belair continued discussing how her past battles enabled her to discover and became her true, authentic self. The star said of this:

"And once I found that person I realize I never want to let that person go and I just live my life now by just never seeking validation from anyone and anything else other than myself. And really just know that no matter what I have to know who I am and always be myself, unapologetically me and never let that go."

By becoming her true self, Bianca Belair has rocketed to a prominent position in WWE. At the moment, she is one of SmackDown's top Superstars.