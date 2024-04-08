"I lost" - Top WWE star in disbelief after losing major championship at WrestleMania XL Night 2

WrestleMania XL Night 2 was a very memorable night that saw several championships change hands. The WWE Women's Title was one of them, as Bayley defeated IYO SKY to walk out with gold. The Damage CTRL member was in disbelief, and she took to social media to issue a message following her loss.

The Role Model won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and chose The Genius of the Sky as her opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All during an episode of SmackDown. That same night, she turned babyface and was involved in a brawl with her former teammates.

Bayley and IYO SKY put on a very entertaining performance at WrestleMania XL Night 2. The former hit a top rope elbow drop followed by the Roseplant to win the match via pinfall. As a result, she was rewarded with the WWE Women's Championship. After the match, The Genius of the Sky took to X to comment on her loss.

"I..... lost," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY is still a member of Damage CTRL, which includes Asuka and Kairi Sane, who are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see what happens on SmackDown this Friday night.

What are your thoughts on IYO losing her title? Sound off in the comments!

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Bayley and IYO SKY have a rematch? Yes No 7 votes View Discussion