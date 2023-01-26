“I would have been a lot more present” - Released WWE Superstar on almost working with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania

Bad Bunny is one of the more recent celebrity superstars WWE has used in major programs on television. He has done a great job at working well with the current crop of talents, such as The Miz, Damien Priest, and even Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble last year.

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) was recently a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, he touched on a couple of topics pertaining to his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

When asked about working with Bad Bunny, who "set the bar" for celebrity performances in WWE, Hennigan agreed and further went on to recall their WrestleMania 37 tag team match.

“I would have been a lot more present, but I went to the Performance Center once to train with him. Then the following episode of Raw, I partially tore my MCL. And like then it was like touch and go for a while, like it was almost going to be Bad Bunny and Miz in a singles, then a tag, didn't know if I was gonna be cleared. People were nervous about me doing much in the match. And it ended up well, I ended up just doing it. Whether I was cleared or not.” [31:19 - 31:52]

John Hennigan is a once-in-a-lifetime performer who is currently working on the independent circuit and making appearances for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Major League Wrestling, where he is the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

Kofi Kingston credits former WWE Superstar for iconic Royal Rumble spot

Former WWE Champion and current NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston could be called Mr. Royal Rumble, albeit he personally wouldn't approve of it, owing to his near-elimination spots in the annual Battle Royal every year.

The New Day star credited this ideation to its originator, John Hennigan, who parkoured his way back into the Royal Rumble match after nearly being eliminated by William Regal.

It remains to be seen whether the 'Shaman of Sexy' will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

His last run reached a screeching halt in 2021 after racking up a few substantial wins over big names like Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton, contributing to the Money in the Bank ladder match that year, and subsequently turning face after his tag partner The Miz turned on him.

Unfortunately, as part of an eighth round of layoffs due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrison was released from his WWE contract

He remains one of the most popular babyfaces in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

