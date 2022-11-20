Former WWE official Sonya Deville responded to AEW personality Renee Paquette's recent comment.

On the November 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Deville competed in a six-pack challenge match to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The match included the likes of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans. Eventually, it was Shotzi who earned the opportunity to face Ronda Rousey at the Survivor Series premium live event after pinning Evans.

Taking to Twitter, Sonya replied to Paquette, who complimented the former on her collection of suits.

Deville wrote:

"I love you always."

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

Jim Cornette said that WWE is burying Sonya Deville

Former WWE head manager Jim Cornette said that the company is burying Sonya Deville.

While speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette detailed Morgan and Deville's match on the 27th October episode of SmackDown. He mentioned that he wasn't a big fan of how WWE had booked the two Superstars.

"Liv goes under the ring and starts grabbing chairs and is grabbing chairs from ringside and tossing them in the ring and the crowd starts chanting, 'We want tables,' because furniture is more important than the wrestlers. I bet you that I could buy a table for about $65, $70 but one of those wrestlers cost several $100,000 a year."

According to the veteran, Liv's brutal assault on Deville after their match made the latter look weak and it buried her.

"So while Liv Morgan is going to every nook and cranny around ringside trying to find chairs to throw in the ring. There’s Deville having to lay there staring at her, selling, wondering are you ever coming back to me you f***ing bleached blonde bimbo? It buried Deville. She had to lay there and wait forever," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Deville in the near future.

