"I would love to have another match" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer wants rematch with Triple H

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that he would be interested in facing Triple H in a rematch from WrestleMania 19.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan whether he would like to face off against Triple H in a rematch from WrestleMania 19. The fan also stated that this match could potentially happen at one of WWE's Saudi Arabia pay-per-views.

Booker T agreed and said that he would be willing to wrestle Triple H, especially in Saudi Arabia, as WWE reportedly pay Superstars big money to wrestle in the Middle Eastern country.

"Well, I'm going to tell you right now - if Triple H and Booker T went down, it would have to be in Saudi. Because they passing out big, big cheques (laughs)... stimulus cheques. There again, for me to get in the ring, the situation will have to be right. I would want to get paid to get back in the ring. I would love to have another match - there again - (if) the situation is right, with Triple H."

Booker T hasn't wrestled in WWE for nine years, but he did return to the ring for his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, last year.

Booker T on the match between him and Triple H at WrestleMania 19

Triple H and Booker T

The match between Booker T and Triple H at WrestleMania 19 was for the World Heavyweight Championship, which The Game won.

"A lot of people think about that match and talk about it - of course, the ending wasn't what most of the majority of the fans was thinking about. So many people wanted me to win that night. I remember a couple of the office guys (said), 'Book, you should have won that night'. Well, you wrote it. You had a piece of it, why didn't you speak up? (laughs)"

Advertisement

Booker T said that he doesn't lose sleep over how that match ended at WrestleMania in 2003.

He said that pro wrestling is like the movies, and at times, the "bad guy" wins and "gets away with the crime".

Triple H vs Booker T - WM 19 pic.twitter.com/jwPRZhZv6R — 𝙰𝚋𝚎𝚕 𝙹𝚛 (@ItsAbelJr) May 9, 2020

Please H/T SK Wrestling and Hall of Fame podcast if you use any of the above quotes.