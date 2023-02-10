"I would love to battle her" - Angelina from Jersey Shore challenges former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion

WWE has always had the ability to get celebrities into the ring and we might have another one brewing.

While speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Angelina Pivarnick of "Jersey Shore" spoke about wanting to get in the ring with a certain RAW Superstar.

"I would love to go in that ring with Carmella. She does my, 'Um, hello.' Get your own thing. You noticed she put my name on her Twitter. She is obsessed with me. Let's go! Staten Island queen? No, that's me. Hi. I would love to battle her and be crowned the Staten Island queen because I know I already am. She is crazy. I'll take her on if she wants." (h/t Fightful)

Angelina has one wrestling match in her in-ring career as she competed on the February 24, 2011 episode of TNA Impact Wrestling, where she lost in a six-woman tag team match. She teamed up with Cookie and Sarita but lost to the team of The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) and Winter.

What is Carmella doing on WWE television since returning to the ring?

Carmella has been away from the ring for a while dealing with a personal matter and last wrestled on television on the July 25, 2022 episode of WWE Main Event in a tag team match. She teamed with Tamina and lost to the tag team of Asuka and Dana Brooke.

However, she returned to the ring on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, where she, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven competed in a fatal four-way match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. The winner in the Chamber will determine the number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

One major fan of Carmella's has been announcer Corey Graves, who is also her husband.

She is now one step closer to cementing a match at WWE WrestleMania if she can defeat Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Natalya in the Elimination Chamber.

Would you be interested in a Carmella vs. Angelina Pivarnick match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes