"I love her to death" - 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer shares true feelings about Nia Jax

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has shared that he's a very big fan of Nia Jax. He also shared what the SmackDown star is like outside the ring.

The Irresistible Force has been one of the top heels on the blue brand for some time now. She was the WWE Women's Champion not long ago, but she lost the title when her former friend and partner Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her.

Nia Jax will team up with Candice LeRae to take on The Buff Barbie and Trish Stratus at WWE Elimination Chamber. The match was discussed on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, where Teddy Long shared his admiration for Nia Jax.

"Well, I'm just glad to see Nia doing whatever she's doing. Any match they put her in, you know, I'm always rooting for her. We tease about her being my baby's mom and all that stuff, but actually, she's just a real good friend of mine. She's such a sweetheart of a person, has a great attitude, and is somebody you don't mind talking to, you know what I mean? So, I'm just all for Nia. I love her to death, man, and so I hope everything happens in her favor," he said. [0:39-1:11]

Teddy Long also mentioned that he liked seeing Nia Jax chasing a title more than carrying it for a long time. It'll be interesting to see which team gets the victory this Saturday night.

