"I love her to death" - WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message for Alexa Bliss

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular names on WWE's current women's roster. A little stick of dynamite inside the ring, Alexa Bliss has impressed fans and critics with her exceptional promo and acting skills.

Current NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Ember Moon has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss. Moon suffered a career-threatening injury in the latter half of 2019 and was out of action for a long time. She has now revealed that Alexa Bliss had checked in on her almost every day of her injury despite her own busy schedule.

@AlexaBliss_WWE checked on me almost every day even with her busy schedule!!! I love her to death!!

.@AlexaBliss_WWE checked on me almost every day even with her busy schedule!!! I love her to death!! https://t.co/sZDr8rIZiG — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 7, 2021

Little Miss Bliss herself has dealt with multiple injuries in the last few years and it is great to see her looking out for a fellow WWE Superstar going through a similar situation.

Alexa Bliss could have a major role to play at WrestleMania 37

Alexa Bliss has shown a completely different version of herself to the WWE Universe in the last few months. Her alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has completely changed her, bringing out a new darker and eerie character.

At WWE Fastlane 2021, The Fiend made his return to WWE after nearly three months during the match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. With a burnt and melted new look, The Fiend attacked Randy Orton. On the subsequent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Fiend made his intentions for revenge clear and a WrestleMania 37 match was announced between him and Randy Orton.

The Evil queens are the Princesses that were never saved. 🔮#LetMeIn pic.twitter.com/TZSGyDavC0 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 6, 2021

Set to take place on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, The Fiend vs. Randy Orton is one of the most anticipated matches on the Show of Shows this year. Alexa Bliss could have a massive role in the outcome of this match. She'll surely be present at the ringside. There have been theories and speculation that she is now controlling The Fiend and we might get a better idea of the equation between the two at WrestleMania 37.