"I love to get hit and I love a bit of blood"- 27-year-old WWE Superstar claims Charlotte Flair brings out the 'best' in her

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her rivalry with Charlotte Flair.

The Eradicator's last premium live event match was at Survivor Series: WarGames, where she successfully defended her WWE Women's World title against Zoey Stark. At WWE RAW: Day 1, Ripley retained her title against Ivy Nile.

While speaking on The Ringer's Wrestling Show, The Eradicator detailed her rivalry with Flair, mentioning that it started at WrestleMania 36. She added that getting inside the ring with The Queen, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bianca Belair brings out the best in her as they go against each other in a rough manner.

"From WrestleMania 36, the first time that we had ever touched in a singles match, it was just there instantly,” Ripley explains. “I love to get hit and I love a bit of blood. So when I step in the ring with, like, Charlotte, Bianca [Belair], Nia [Jax], Shayna [Baszler], Raquel [Rodriguez], we’re always going in there and we’re going to go hard no matter what. So to have that WrestleMania match with Charlotte, we didn’t really have a game plan going into it. We just know that we bring out the best in each other and the roughest side of each other because we’re in there to prove a point." (H/T- The Ringer)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke about her character change

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her transformation into one of WWE's biggest heels.

During the same interview, The Eradicator stated that although she tried to be the 'girl next door,' she has always been the one who liked dark things, like printed jackets, black makeup, and black hair.

She further added that after a point, she decided to turn herself into the person she was on the inside, taking inspiration from the bands she liked when she was growing up:

"The way that they dress and the way that they acted. They didn’t care about what anyone thought. And I really aspired to be like that. I love the studded jackets, I love the painted jackets. I love the black makeup, the black hair. I’ve always loved that grungy look. And that’s been me, deep down. I’ve just been hiding it for so long because I was trying to be the girl next door, the beachy sort of vibes, but it wasn’t me. But after I had a little discussion with myself, I stopped caring about what they wanted from me."

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's current character? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.