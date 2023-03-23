"I love you hermano" - AEW star sends a message to Dragon Lee ahead of his in-ring WWE debut

Mexican wrestling sensation Dragon Lee is set to make his WWE in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver.

AEW star Rush, who has teamed up with him in the past, recently took to Twitter to send a message to Lee.

At Stand & Deliver, Lee will compete in a five-way match for the NXT North American Championship. Rush took to Twitter to hype the upcoming debut of the 27-year-old star.

"the dragon has awakened. It ’s your time. break it. I love you hermano," wrote Rush.

Rush is currently a part of La Faccion Ingobernable in All Elite Wrestling. The group consists of Preston Vance, Dralistico, and Jose The Assistant. Former WWE star Andrade El Idolo was also a part of the group but his status is unclear amid his current injury.

In the past, Lee teamed up with Andrade and Rush in a trios match against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in AEW. After losing the match, the luchador wrestler was betrayed by his two tag team partners.

Dragon Lee will aim to win the NXT North American Championship

Dragon Lee will aim to win gold in his first WWE match. At Stand & Deliver, his goal is to dethrone Wes Lee.

Lee has held the title for almost 150 days. He won the championship in a five-way match after Solo Sikoa vacated the belt to focus on his main roster run. The current champion has successfully defended the title against Tony D'Angelo, Dijak, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer.

The five-way match at Stand & Deliver will also include JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. The fifth man is yet to be confirmed.

