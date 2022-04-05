"I love him" - Top WWE Superstar cried after seeing Triple H backstage

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her relationship with Triple H and said she had tears in her eyes after seeing The Game backstage.

The WWE icon suffered a cardiac event last year and had to undergo a medical procedure. Last week, he announced his retirement from in-ring action due to these health issues. He subsequently appeared at WrestleMania 38 Night Two.

During a media event ahead of WrestleMania, Ripley spoke with Wrestling Inc. and recalled seeing Triple H backstage. She stated that seeing him there brought tears to her eyes. The RAW star noted that the legend had a vital role in her rise to the top in WWE. Ripley also made it clear that she's glad Triple H is feeling better now.

"Man, I love him, I do," said Ripley. "It's so nice to see him back, and we got to see him last night. Just seeing him walk through the door brought tears to my eyes. He's been through a lot, and to know that he has is so saddening for me. I am so happy that he's doing so much better, because, honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him."

Ripley went on to explain that Triple H is the reason she started watching wrestling and chasing her dreams in the business. She also credited him with her push in NXT.

"He's the reason that I started watching wrestling, he's the reason that I started wrestling," Ripley continued. "He's the reason that I got the push that I did in NXT, and became the Rhea Ripley that you see today. If it wasn't for him believing in my, and giving me these opportunities then I wouldn't be here. So, I am very glad that he's back, and that he's healthier. He's still not fully there, but he's healthier and that's a step in the right direction." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Rhea Ripley will get a title shot next week on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW next week. On Monday, the duo lost against the reigning champions in a non-title match. After the bout, Morgan sought Ripley's support, but the latter walked away, leaving her alone inside the ring.

Although they seemed fine later, it seems like Ripley could be turning heel soon. She is rumored to be joining Edge's faction, which currently also includes former champion Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on WWE RAW next week.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Rhea Ripley? Yes No 3 votes so far