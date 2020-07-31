"I would love if I could get pregnant" -- NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano shares a unique proposition

WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano is extremely happy with the prospect of working with his wife, Candice LeRae. The duo has been booked as a power couple on NXT over the last few months.

Both Gargano and LeRae quickly established themselves as the top heels on NXT. Johnny Gargano recognizes that opportunity and wants to make the best use of it while he can still work with his wife.

Johnny Gargano also stated that he and Candice are planning to have a child eventually. He then went on to talk about how Candice would not be able to wrestle, and the NXT Superstar compared his wife to Becky Lynch.

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano talks about getting pregnant

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Johnny Gargano revealed that he always wanted to work with Candice LeRae, but the two Superstars never had an official act together. He is relishing his current NXT run alongside his wife but feels that Candice LeRae would have to stop wrestling when she gets pregnant.

Hence, Johnny Gargano stated that he would love to get pregnant instead so that his wife can keep wrestling in WWE NXT. Here's what Gargano had to say:

"We’re always kind of paired together, but not really. We kind of had on the indies a little bit, but we were never officially together as an act. I feel like now we’re getting that chance. Just from the real side of things, the fact is eventually we are going to have a child whenever that may be. When it happens, unfortunately, the way things work out Candice would not be able to wrestle while she is pregnant. That’s just the way things go. You see what happened with Becky [Lynch] and women in general. I would love if I could get pregnant. Candice could keep wrestling and I’d stay home and it’d be great."

"The fact is Candice won’t be able to wrestle for that time period. In all honesty, when Candice becomes a mom she isn’t even sure if she would come back. We’ve discussed this. So we wanted to take the opportunity while we had it to work together, to have one final go for both of us as an act. We wanted to be together side-by-side because who knows if we’re going to again."

We would like to have a child one day. Candice will have to put her career on hold for that to happen. I said I wish I could be the one to do it for us (I obviously can't) so she could keep wrestling. That's it. 👍 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 31, 2020

Johnny Gargano recently had a shot at qualifying for Ladder Match at the next Takeover that will determine the next NXT North American Champions. However, he couldn't book his spot, and now it will be interesting to see what NXT has in store for him and Candice LeRae.