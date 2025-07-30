  • home icon
"I love mama" - Rhea Ripley makes surprising comment about fellow WWE star

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:16 GMT
This is interesting [Image credit: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley has been called Mami in the past few years since Dominik Mysterio became part of The Judgment Day, but it seems that even Ripley has someone she calls "Mama" backstage in WWE.

Even more interesting is the fact that Ripley has designated that name to someone who is considered to be a huge rival of hers. Rhea and Raquel Rodriguez have been close friends since their days in NXT, and now the two women are rivals on RAW.

As part of a recent blind ranking video, Ripley was able to declare her love for one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of SummerSlam. She ranked Rodriguez at five.

"I love mama," she said before ranking her current rival.

Rhea Ripley has a major match of her own this weekend at SummerSlam as she takes on IYO SKY and Naomi for the Women's World Title.

The Eradicator was looking to take the title back at Evolution 2025 when she took on SKY, but Naomi cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract, which allowed her to capture the championship instead.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have a storied WWE history

Sometimes it's the WWE stars who are the closest friends outside the ring that put on the best matches inside. This could be said for Raquel and Rhea the same way as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The two women have feuded several times, most recently when Rodriguez took Liv Morgan's side when she made her return and became a member of The Judgment Day. This led to a feud between Rhea and Raquel before both women went their separate ways.

While the two women are not feuding at present, they're not considered to be friends since Rodriguez remains one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, which she won with Liv Morgan, someone Ripley has had her own issues with.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
