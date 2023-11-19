"I would love to do that match" - Current champion wants to face Logan Paul in a first-time-ever match

WWE star Gunther recently shared his thoughts on a possible matchup against Logan Paul.

The Ring General has been a dominant force in WWE ever since he made his debut on the main roster. He took little time to win the Intercontinental Championship, and has been holding on to it ever since. He recently broke the Honky Tonk Man's record, and became the longest-reigning IC champ in the history of the company.

In an exclusive interview with The Ringer, the Intercontinental Champion revealed that he felt positive about Logan Paul. He pointed out how guys like Logan and Bad Bunny were different from other celebrities who came into the business just to make a name. He detailed that these two stars were passionate about the business, and worked hard to put on good matches.

"I would love to do that match. I think it would be very exciting. With him, the thing in general with celebrities coming into our business and doing their thing, for a while when I saw it, I thought it was a little bit unnecessary. In a lot of cases, it was somebody coming in, getting paid, or trying to take the most out of it for them, and leaving. The celebrities we've had recently like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, those are guys that are obviously passionate. They enjoy it, love it. They have a high interest of contributing to it, and not just going there and taking something out." [From 1:05:50 - 1:06:43]

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion

With just a handful of matches under his belt, Logan faced Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel for the United States Championship.

The two men put on a fast-paced, exhilarating matchup for the title. However, The Maverick got hold of brass knuckles handed to him by one of his associates. After some ring-side shenanigans, he ultimately managed to catch Mysterio with the knuckles for the win.

Since then, Logan has not appeared on WWE TV, and it will be interesting to see who he will feud with once he's back in the mix.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs. Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

