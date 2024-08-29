"I would love to retire Mick Foley" - Ex-WWE Superstar talks about wrestling legend for last-ever match

Mick Foley is a true WWE legend and has done things in the ring that make him an irreplaceable part of wrestling history. Now, a star has spoken about potentially facing him in his last-ever match.

The star is none other than Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE). Foley was set to have a final match on his 60th birthday. However, the Hall of Famer canceled it due to several issues indicating a potential concussion.

"With my symptoms of dizziness and lightheadedness - and consultations with two different doctors - pointing to a concussion, I have decided to call off my quest to have a final match on my 60th birthday. I am really grateful to all of the great stars who expressed great interest in being in that final match (some of the biggest in the business) and to all of you who wished me the best. Have a nice day," Foley said.

When talking to Beau Hightower about Foley, Matt Cardona revealed that he had been in talks with the legend about making it his final match. Unfortunately, it never ended up happening.

"I love Mick Foley. I also hate Mick Foley. I tried to get Mick Foley's last match. It was unfortunate. He was going to do it. He had some concussion issues. I was really politicking for that match. I would love to retire Mick Foley... We did not book it. It never was official, but I was trying my best to make it happen," Cardona noted. (11:29 - 11:44)

Mick Foley's Hell in a Cell match was because of a joke

In an interview, Foley revealed that the Hell in a Cell match against the Undertaker he's so famous for was actually a joke. Terry Funk joked about it with him, and both decided to take it seriously.

“Terry said the only way I could compete with what The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels accomplished in the very first Hell in a Cell match was to start the match on top of the cage. It began as a joke, but by the end, neither of us were laughing. And then I started thinking that was exactly what I should do.”

The match became iconic in Foley's career, and his fall from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure is still an incredibly memorable moment in wrestling history.

If you use any of Matt Cardona's quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

