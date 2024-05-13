"I love how strong of a woman she is" - Former WWE star comes out in support of Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is arguably one of the most polarising personalities in pro-wrestling. Former WWE star Gail Kim recently spoke about her comments and people taking a hostile stand on her opponents.

Rousey was one of the top women's athletes when she made the transition from UFC to WWE. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had a dream debut at WrestleMania tagging with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She had a stellar run with the company, becoming a multi-time Women's Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Kim acknowledged that Ronda Rousey brought a lot of mainstream attention to the wrestling business. She was glad that the star was vocal about her experiences and was unsure why it irked so many people:

"Ronda, I never thought any ill will towards her being given this opportunity. She brought so many mainstream eyes to women's wrestling and wrestling in general. And to be honest, I love her, and how vocal she is." She continued, "I'm a little envious of how vocal she can be because that's truly my nature. I love how strong of a woman she is. The things that turned her off or people were turned off by, I mean what were those things? Even when I'm thinking now, what were those things? That she was vocal? I don't know." [From 2:23 - 3:13]

Gail Kim spoke about Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania main event

During the discussion, Kim also mentioned that Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair main eventing WrestleMania was a pivotal moment for women's wrestling. She felt WWE made a statement when three women headlined the biggest show of the year:

"In all actuality and reality, WWE is the company right? It's been around the longest, it's the biggest, most successful company we've had. So when they main evented the girls at WrestleMania, that was like you know what, it's happening now. They main evented the biggest wrestling show that exists." [From 0:38 - 1:07]

Rousey seems to have alienated herself from the wrestling business with her recent comments.

It will be interesting to see if she ever mends the broken bridges with WWE.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

