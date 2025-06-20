"I love The Bellas" - WWE Hall of Famers defended by veteran; lauds Nikki Bella for surviving difficult divorce

A veteran WWE Superstar has defended a couple of WWE Hall of Famers, including Nikki Bella, from critics and haters. The veteran lauded Nikki for staying strong after going through a divorce.

Before her return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, Nikki made headlines for a domestic issue with then-husband Artem Chigvintsev. Their divorce was finalized in September, but some fans were being rude to her on social media.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya defended Nikki Bella, as well as Brie Bella, from their longtime haters. The Bellas are one of the most popular WWE Superstars in history, but some members of the fanbase don't seem to like them.

The Queen of Harts vouched for the twins, especially for Nikki, after a rough divorce and custody battle.

"I'm biased because I love the Bellas and I'm close friends with them. I'm very biased, but from a numbers standpoint, let's just look at it from a numbers standpoint. Numbers don't lie. People tuned in to see what (Nikki) was going to say and she's got one of the largest social media followings in the entire company. I love that because she's a woman and she started from ground zero. She's not just an overnight success story," Natalya said.

She added:

"The thing with the Bellas, especially Nikki, is that whether you like her or whether you don't like her, you are watching her. You are watching to see what she's going to say. You're watching to see what she's going to do and even in the face of adversity. She went through a lot this year with her divorce. Of course, nobody wants to go through a divorce. It's embarrassing. It's hard to watch. It's hard to see headlines, this, that and everything else, but what I love about Nikki is that she just takes everything head on." [9:39 - 10:45]

WWE recognized Brie and Nikki Bella's contribution to pro wrestling by inducting them into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Backstage update on Nikki Bella after missing WWE RAW

Before Monday's episode of RAW, Nikki Bella was advertised to appear at the event. She was attacked by Liv Morgan last week, so her payback was possibly coming. However, Morgan suffered an injury, and Bella did not make an appearance.

According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Bella was backstage on RAW and was scheduled to make a run-in during Morgan's match against Kairi Sane. But due to the injury and internal "panic" because of it, WWE reportedly decided to cancel the plans for the Hall of Famer.

There were rumors of a potential match between Morgan and Nikki at Evolution, or even a tag team match between the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and The Bellas.

