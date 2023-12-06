"I love my wife" - Former WWE Superstar shares profanity-filled video

A former WWE superstar might be in trouble with his wife for sharing a profanity-filled video showing his love for her at a recent independent show.

Matt Cardona has been thriving on the independent circuit ever since he was released by WWE in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. Cardona is currently signed to NWA but can also appear in other promotions, such as GCW.

In a recent GCW show, the former Intercontinental and United States Champions declared his love for his wife, Chelsea Green. He was proud of Green, who is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Matt Cardona shared a video on his X account, cutting a short promo about Green. He captioned it:

"I love my wife @ImChelseaGreen!"

Nic Nemeth wants to take the Matt Cardona path after WWE's release

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, was released by WWE back in September, ending a 19-year employment with the company. There are rumors that he'll be signing with AEW pretty soon.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Nemeth opened up about having options such as AEW, IMPACT, and other independent promotions. He would like to take the Matt Cardona route and possibly feud with one of his real-life friends:

"Legitimately, if Zack Ryder (Cardona) wasn't out there, I don't know that I'd be like, 'Oh, I wanna do my own thing for a little bit.' I want to go fight him, but also not be tied down to another company right away. But I really want to beat him up with no rules, everybody filming. I'm not going to get arrested afterward. Like, it's all legally signed paperwork," Nemeth said.

Most WWE contracts have the 90-day no-compete clause, so Nemeth won't be able to sign with any company until December 20.

