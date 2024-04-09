"I love you!" - Current champion pours his heart out in a message to Bayley 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest recently reacted to Bayley's massive victory at WrestleMania XL.

The Role Model won the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY on April 7, 2024. Meanwhile, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to secure the World Heavyweight Title.

Following the high-profile show, Bayley took to social media, reflecting on her first meeting with Priest. They met at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia in 2018, and the SmackDown star was elated about both of them winning titles on the same night in The City of Brotherly Love. She also congratulated The Archer of Infamy for his first world title win in the company.

Taking to the comments section of Bayley's Instagram post, Damian Priest penned a heartfelt note for her, mentioning how she deserved everything. He also wrote that The Role Model's showdown against SKY was one of the best matches he had ever seen.

"I love you! You've always believed in me and just the same I have for you. Congratulations and kudos to having one of the best matches I have ever seen! You deserve everything. ❤️ 🙏"

Check out a screengrab of Damian Priest's Instagram comment below:

Image source: The Role Model's Instagram

Lita reacts to Bayley's much-awaited triumph at WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Lita and the WWE Women's Champion were rivals ahead of WrestleMania 39. They also locked horns in a multi-man match at last year's Show of Shows.

After weeks of animosity, The Role Model went head-to-head against IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. The 34-year-old dethroned her former stablemate, capturing her first women's world title in years. Lita reacted to the babyface star's victory with the following message:

"YES @itsmebayley Tap post for the full circle moment."

Check out a screengrab of Lita's Instagram Story below:

It will be exciting to see who will be the former Hugger's first challenger for the WWE Women's Championship.

